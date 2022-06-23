Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Goodfellow To Retire As National Party President

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 9:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Peter Goodfellow today announced he will not seek re-election as President of the National Party at its Annual Conference.

Mr Goodfellow will remain as a director on the board for one final term to assist in the transition and help provide counsel to the majority of relatively new members who joined the board less than one year ago. A new president will be elected by the board at the National Party’s annual conference in August.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve our Party as President for over 13 years. I’ve seen highs and lows, and after much reflection, I feel the time is now right for someone else to take National into the future as president,” Mr Goodfellow said.

“Some may remember that I intended to retire in 2016, but with the resignation of Prime Minister Rt Hon Sir John Key, I was convinced to remain in the role to help ensure a stable transition of leadership to Rt Hon Sir Bill English and to deliver our 2017 General Election campaign.

“Since 2018 I’ve worked tirelessly to help improve and diversify the skillset around our board table. To revitalise and reform the Party and its systems, and to unite our great Party after a very public period of instability and distraction. During my time, I’ve always had the best interests of the Party at heart.

“The National Party is now going from strength to strength. We have real momentum under the leadership of Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis. I’m confident we have the right people, processes, and plans in place to move the National Party forward, and I have every confidence National will win the 2023 General Election.

“As a proud member of the National Party for over 50 years, and its longest serving President, I will be forever grateful to our members for their ongoing support of me as a board member, and to our directors for their confidence in continuing to re-elect me as President. I look forward to continuing to support the new president, board of directors, parliamentary leaders, and campaign team in my final term as a director.”

Notes to editors on Board & Presidential Elections

  • Board Elections are held every year at our Annual Conference on a rotating basis when a Director’s three-year term comes to an end.
  • Members present at the Annual Conference vote directly for who they want to be on the Board.
  • Provided a retiring Director’s term limit has not been reached, they are eligible to stand for re-election.
  • In 2022, three Directors will have reached the end of their current term, Rachel Bird, Peter Goodfellow and Sir Graeme Harrison.
  • Nominations for the three available positions were called for on the 1st June 2022 and applications closed on 21st June 2022.
  • Three nominations were received from Rachel Bird, Peter Goodfellow and Sir Graeme Harrison.
  • The new President will be confirmed at the first meeting of the new Board following the Annual General Meeting portion of the Annual Conference.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>


Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 