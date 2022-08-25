Speaker Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
Thursday, 25 August 2022, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has
apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy
Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters.
The Speaker
has also retracted and apologised for comments which related
to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release.
The Speaker has
admitted to the High Court at Wellington that the exercise
of power under section 26(2) of the Parliamentary Service
Act 2000 to issue Mr Peters a warning under section 4 of the
Trespass Act 1980 was unreasonable and irrational.
He
has further admitted to the High Court that issuing the
warning was an unjustified limitation on Mr Peters’ right
to freedom of movement under section 18 of the New
Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990, and that Mr Peters had not
acted in any way which justified him being issued with the
warning.
The High Court’s decision is
pending.
Note :
The notice referred to was
issued while Rt Hon Trevor Mallard was Speaker of the House
of Representatives. He resigned on 24 August
2022.
