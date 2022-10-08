Davis Hiding Behind Report

“Kelvin Davis has proved this morning on Newshub Nation that he’s not up to the job as Children’s Minister,” says ACT’s Children’s spokesperson Karen Chhour.

“The death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz is devastating and unacceptable. There needs to be accountability.

“When Davis was asked whether any staff at Oranga Tamariki had been stood down he replied “not to my knowledge.” He doesn’t even know. He hasn’t even asked. That is incompetent.

“Under the Health and Safety Act if someone dies at work, private companies and individuals are suspended and face prosecution. At Oranga Tamariki, those involved in a case where a child dies can carry on like nothing happened. They might be supervised for a while.

“Davis repeatedly said on Newshub Nation that he’s waiting for a report before he does anything. He hasn’t asked to see a draft, he’s hiding behind it.

“He said “I wish I could snap my fingers and make it all go away.” The best thing that could happen for our most vulnerable children is for the Prime Minister to snap her fingers and make him go away.

“Seven children have died this year, 11 last year. All Davis can do is try to duck and weave from taking any responsibility. Is this really the best Minister Jacinda Ardern could appoint in this crucial role?

“We can’t go on like this. We need a Minister who will demand accountability and make changes to protect children.”

