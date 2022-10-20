Hamilton West By-election Date Announced

The Hamilton West by-election will be held on Saturday 10 December, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of independent MP Gaurav Sharma.

“The by-election will be held on Saturday 10 December, with Writ Day being Wednesday 2 November.

“The deadline for candidate nominations to be received will be noon Tuesday 8 November, and official results will be declared on Wednesday 21 December. The last day for the return of the Writ will be Tuesday 17 January 2023.”

[Note: There is a three working day period following the declaration of official results for applications for a judicial recount. The period from 25 December to 15 January is excluded from the definition of working days by legislation.]

© Scoop Media

