Hamilton West By-election Date Announced
Thursday, 20 October 2022, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
The Hamilton West by-election will be held on Saturday 10
December, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced
today.
The by-election follows the announcement of the
resignation of independent MP Gaurav Sharma.
“The
by-election will be held on Saturday 10 December, with Writ
Day being Wednesday 2 November.
“The deadline for
candidate nominations to be received will be noon Tuesday 8
November, and official results will be declared on Wednesday
21 December. The last day for the return of the Writ will be
Tuesday 17 January
2023.”
[Note: There is
a three working day period following the declaration of
official results for applications for a judicial recount.
The period from 25 December to 15 January is excluded from
the definition of working days by
legislation.]
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...More>>