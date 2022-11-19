Parliament

Nicola Willis Selected As National’s Candidate In Ōhāriu

Saturday, 19 November 2022, 6:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National’s Deputy Leader, Nicola Willis has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Ōhāriu for the 2023 General Election.

“I’m a proud Wellingtonian, so it’s an honour to be selected as National’s candidate in Ōhāriu,” says Nicola Willis.

“Ōhāriu is a diverse electorate full of young families and people who are aspirational for a better future. As a mother of four young children, I feel a strong connection to parents in Ōhāriu who are juggling paid work and caregiving and who worry about the growing cost of living and the future for their kids. I want to be a strong voice for them and all those living in the great communities of this vibrant electorate.

“The people of Ōhāriu are seeing the rising cost of living eating away their wages each week and their mortgage costs rise sharply all while waiting times for basic health services grow and buses fail to turn up. Under Labour too many families are going backwards with no hope in sight. They feel let down by a Government that has promised big but too often failed to deliver for them.

Nicola Willis says she and National represent a real opportunity to turn things around.

“National has a better way. We have a plan to get New Zealand back on track, get inflation under control, improve the delivery of frontline public services, take a social investment approach to supporting those in need and backing communities and businesses to succeed.

“I will be working hard to earn the support of people in Ōhāriu and look forward to meeting them on their doorsteps, in their workplaces and at events around the electorate. I will be listening to their concerns and hopes so I can be an effective advocate for them in Parliament.

“The people of Ōhāriu need more than good intentions. They need a government with a plan, a Prime Minister who can turn things around, and a team that knows how to get things done.

