Education And Business On The List For Viet Nam Delegation To New Zealand

Monday, 5 December 2022, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

Business, education, and trade are at the forefront of discussion for the National Assembly of Viet Nam’s delegation to New Zealand Parliament this week.

Led by His Excellency Mr Vương Đình Hu, President of the National Assembly of Viet Nam, the delegation will include members of the National Assembly and other dignitaries.

The delegation will join with a business forum in Auckland and discuss education links between New Zealand and Viet Nam at Waikato University before making their way to Wellington.

While in Wellington they will have a number of meetings, including with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe.

The delegation will also be meeting with the New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Group – South/Southeast Asia.

Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe said he is looking forward to meeting with His Excellency Mr Vương Đình Hu and the wider delegation.

“It is always a privilege to welcome our colleagues from overseas so we can learn about how different Parliaments operate and share with them how our Parliament works,” he said.

“Mr Vương Đình Hu will have the opportunity to sit in the Debating Chamber on Tuesday and observe the House of Representatives in session.”

Viet Nam and New Zealand are both members of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

This is the first inwards delegation from a sitting President of the National Assembly of Viet Nam since 2014. A New Zealand Parliament delegation last visited Viet Nam in January 2018 to attend the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Ha Noi.

Further Information

The Delegation of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam led by His Excellency Mr Vương Đình Hu, President of the National Assembly takes place from Saturday, 3 December – Wednesday, 7 December.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives leads the New Zealand Parliament’s international diplomacy. This includes representing Parliament internationally, as well as at diplomatic functions and by hosting foreign dignitaries.

Inter-Parliamentary Relations are a way for members of New Zealand’s Parliament to keep Parliament relevant, effective, and innovative. Dialogue between members of different parliaments increases mutual understanding between countries, develops best parliamentary practice, and ensures New Zealand is playing an active part in the international parliamentary community. Members’ active participation in inter-parliamentary activities improves their knowledge and insights as legislators, which in turn improves parliamentary scrutiny of Government.

Parliamentary Friendship Groups help deepen New Zealand’s relations with other countries and assist in promoting parliamentary democracy. They provide members with opportunities for direct engagement with legislators from other countries and enhance understanding of regional and global issues.

© Scoop Media

