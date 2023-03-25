Green Party Statement On Events At Auckland Protest

Statement from Green Party Co-leader James Shaw:

The Green Party stands with our trans and non-binary whānau. Aotearoa should be a place where everyone can live their lives without fear of hate or discrimination.

Following a public rally in support of trans and non-binary human rights in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland today, Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson has reported an incident to Police. It appears a motorcyclist failed to stop at a pedestrian crossing and Marama was knocked to the ground.

The incident has been reported to Police and Marama is seeing a doctor. Until Police have confirmed their next steps, we will not be making further comment.

The Green Party’s commitment to non-violence is at the heart of our founding values. This news is upsetting and we are asking people to show care and love.

We ask everyone to give Marama and her whānau some space and time to process what has happened.

