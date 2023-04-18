Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Costs On Learner Drivers Reduced By 20%

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is making it cheaper for Kiwis to get their driver licence through changes to how Waka Kotahi is funded, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced.

“All New Zealanders should have access to the independence and opportunities a driver licence provides. However, the cost of tests on top of other cost of living pressures can make access more difficult for many people,” Michael Wood said.

“From 1 October 2023 the average driver will save $86 when they successfully move through the graduated driver licencing system. The average cost of a learner licence will decrease by $20, a restricted licence by $35, and a full licence by $31.

“We’re also removing resit fees for practical driver licence tests, which can be up to $87 each time, which around half of New Zealanders are having to pay when trying for their licence.

“We’re anticipating these changes will cumulatively save drivers around $5.5 million each year. These savings will help ease the pressure on households while budgets are tight.

“Making driver licences more affordable will also support more people into work as many jobs require it.

“The changes to driver licence fees have been prompted by the first comprehensive review of regulatory funding, fees, and charges since the establishment of Waka Kotahi in 2008.

“In response to this 2019 review there will also be changes to other fees and charges across the land transport system, including for vehicle licencing and registration, commercial licence holders and vehicle certification. We are also introducing a set cost for accessing the Motor Vehicle Register.

“The majority of fees that impact New Zealand drivers and businesses have decreased or remained unchanged. Of the charges that will increase the majority of these will increase by less than $10, and are charges that have a limited number of transactions each year.

“The new funding model will allow Waka Kotahi to delivery its regulatory functions to a high standard to ensure our road network is safe and efficient,” Michael Wood said.

Road User Charges and fuel excise duty are not affected by these changes.

The 2019 Ministerial review of Waka Kotahi was commissioned after underfunding from previous governments resulted in regulatory failure. Since the report’s release, Waka Kotahi has made a number of steps to lift its regulatory performance. The changes to fees and charges will allow Waka Kotahi to continue its journey to build a safer and more effective regulatory function by improving its cost recovery model.

The changes to the funding model come into effect from 1 October 2023. Information about the changes is available at www.nzta.govt.nz/funding-and-fees

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 


Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>


Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 