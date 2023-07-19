Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On The Emergency Management Bill

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Government Administration Committee

The Governance and Administration Committee has called for submissions on the Emergency Management Bill.

The Emergency Management Bill would replace the Civil Defence Emergency Act 2002 which provides powers for managing emergencies at local, regional, and national levels. The bill aims to:

· clarify the roles and responsibility across the emergency management sector

· recognise and enhance the role of Māori in emergency management

· provide outcomes for communities that are disproportionately affected by emergencies

· enhance the resilience and accountability of critical infrastructure

· modernise the legislative and regulatory framework.

The bill proposes a number of provisions that would address recommendations from the 2017 Technical Advisory Group’s (TAG’s) Ministerial Review into how New Zealand responds to natural disasters and other emergencies. The bill also proposes provisions based on the Government’s response to the TAG’s review.

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday, 3 November 2023.

