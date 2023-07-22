Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Helps To Unlock The Doors Of St James Theatre

Saturday, 22 July 2023, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

“After being closed for the last 15 years, our Government’s contribution towards the preservation of the St James Theatre will sit alongside funding from the Auckland Council and the owner to support its restoration so that it can reopen for the wider public to enjoy again – concert experiences, stately décor and all,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Successive Governments have signalled their support for the project, but I’m pleased that we’re able to finally get this contribution across the line, to help save this important piece of cultural and national heritage.

“We’ll now be engaging with the strong community around the Theatre, including Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and mana whenua, to develop funding conditions around the Government’s investment.

“Built in 1928, the St James Theatre is a staple of Auckland’s arts precinct. It was where Sir Howard Morrison premiered ‘Whakaaria Mai’, his Te Reo Māori version of ‘How Great Thou Art,’ in 1981, and Queen Elizabeth II attended performances and events there three times during her reign.

“The St James Theatre is a place of outstanding historical and cultural heritage significance. Our Government’s contribution to support the restoration of the Theatre underlines not only the importance of protecting our heritage buildings, but the significance of the theatre’s place in our history.

“Our Government’s contribution will match and is contingent on a pledge of $15 million from Auckland Council, as well as other funding conditions that will be developed following community engagement. Mayor Wayne Brown has provided me with his assurance that the Council’s commitment still stands.

“It goes without saying, Auckland has been through a lot in recent times, but I hope that our Government’s support towards the St James as part of the arts precinct, will help keep the heartbeat of the city centre alive.

“I want to acknowledge the longstanding support the Theatre has had and the various ongoing campaigns to preserve the St James. It proves that communities across Aotearoa New Zealand value this taonga of live performance and cultural heritage and are eager to see it saved,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Government has agreed to make a conditional contribution of $15 million towards the conservation of the St James Theatre.

The St James Theatre is considered nationally significant as one of the best-preserved vaudeville theatres in Aotearoa and is a Category 1 listed building by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taxpayers Fund ACT MPs ‘Real Change’ Videos

During the June 2023 advertisements featuring ACT Party MPs started showing up in social media feeds. For those viewers without the benefit of 20/20 vision, it was hard to see the authorisation crest alerting them to the fact that they, the taxpayer, had in-fact paid for these slick well produced videos. ACT MP Chris Baillie’s authorisation statement was so small it appeared the editors behind his video were attempting some sort of world record for font reduction. More

Gordon Campbell: On Sir Roger’s Lament, And The Commonwealth Games

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned... More>>

 
NZ First: Freedom Of Speech Facing Biggest Threat

New Zealand First’s stance has always been that the government has no place in the nation’s bedrooms. But what has happened today is breathtaking and a serious assault on this country’s democracy and points to a disastrous interference in the upcoming election. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More

PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 