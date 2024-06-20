Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Women Continue To Make Up Over 50 Per Cent On Public Sector Boards

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Louise Upston
Acting Minister for Women

Women’s representation on public sector boards and committees has reached 50 per cent or above for the fourth consecutive year, with women holding 53.9 per cent of public sector board roles, Acting Minister for Women Louise Upston says.

“This is a fantastic achievement, but the work is not done. To maintain similar levels of women representation at public board and committee level, deliberate action is needed across government, business, and organisations for years to come.

“There has been a steady increase of women representation on public sector boards, increasing from 41.1 per cent in 2012. I want to see women continue to be appointed to government boards and committees, especially through the Ministry for Women’s nominations service.


“Women are also better represented at the board chair level, which is a sign of good progress reaching 46.2 per cent, a significant increase from 41.9 per cent in 2022.

“It shows us there are many talented leaders ready to step into a governance role and take up the challenge of a chairing position and I welcome this wholeheartedly.


“Māori and ethnic diversity of public sector boards has also continued to increase since data collection for ethnicities on boards began in 2019. I am thrilled to see many women from ethnic backgrounds take it in their stride, and step into governance roles.

“We know the positive impact that greater representation of women has on social outcomes, decision making, and financial performance.

“Our focus is now on ensuring this pipeline is strengthened and that we see more diverse representation in private sector leadership and governance.”

Notes to editors

The 2023 data shows that Māori board members now hold 27.5% of board roles (up from 26.8% in 2022), Pacific board members 7% (up from 6.1% in 2022) and Asian board members 6.1% (no change from 2022).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 