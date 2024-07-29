Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Trans-Tasman Finance And Climate Ministers To Meet

Monday, 29 July 2024, 6:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts will take part in the second annual Australia-New Zealand 2+2 Climate and Finance Ministers’ meeting in Brisbane this week.

The “2+2” format allows New Zealand’s Finance and Climate Change Ministers to meet with their Australian counterparts on the interconnected issues of climate and the economy.

“We value Australia as our most important economic and trade partner, and the 2+2 is an opportunity to deepen our relationships while working together towards climate resilience and economic growth, amidst growing geopolitical challenges,” Nicola Willis says.

Simon Watts says discussions will focus on ways Australia and New Zealand can continue to build on existing collaboration.

“Climate change is already affecting people on both sides of the Tasman, and the Government has reiterated its commitment to meeting its climate targets to reduce the impacts of climate change and prepare for its future effects,” Simon Watts says.

“This meeting provides an opportunity to explore ways to collaborate with Australia on achieving our climate goals, address shared challenges, and grasp the economic opportunities that come with the transition to a clean-energy future.”

On the table for discussion are enhancing the uptake of low-emissions technologies, sustainable finance settings, collaboration on green shipping, and climate resilience in the Pacific region.

While on the ground in Brisbane, Ministers will hold separate bilateral discussions with their Australian counterparts. They will also meet with Australian business representatives, the Australia and New Zealand Leaders Forum (ANZLF), New Zealand’s Centre for Sustainable Finance (CSF), and engage with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

The delegation returns to New Zealand on Wednesday 31 July.

