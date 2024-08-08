Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kaipara Council Feast Off Anti-Māori Govt Agenda

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Member of Parliament for Te Tai Tokerau, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, and Te Pāti Māori have come out in full support for the action against the racially fuelled decision to get rid of the Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward in the Kaipara.

“What we have witnessed in Kaipara is a group of councillors so emboldened by this government's agenda that their premeditated fragility has now flourished,” said Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

“The Kaipara Council has feasted off the very rhetoric being paraded by this anti-Māori government and has taken the option to disestablish the Māori ward ahead of the required referendum.

“Our people and Māori Ward councillor Ihapera Paniora are sick and tired of playing nice and holding up our end of the Treaty partnership only to be simply walked over.

“Te iwi Māori continue to be pressed into a corner by the assault instigated by this disgusting government. We continue to activate, we continue to engage, we continue to explore our options.

“I cannot comprehend the perceived threat that Pākehā have when it comes to upholding their end of their Te Tiriti obligations. I acknowledge Palmerston North Council’s decision yesterday to maintain Māori wards.

“Being a good Treaty partner does not render one group superior. There is nothing to lose, but everything to gain.

“All Māori are asking for is for Pākehā to be nice,” said Kapa-Kingi.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 