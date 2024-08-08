Kaipara Council Feast Off Anti-Māori Govt Agenda

Member of Parliament for Te Tai Tokerau, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, and Te Pāti Māori have come out in full support for the action against the racially fuelled decision to get rid of the Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward in the Kaipara.

“What we have witnessed in Kaipara is a group of councillors so emboldened by this government's agenda that their premeditated fragility has now flourished,” said Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

“The Kaipara Council has feasted off the very rhetoric being paraded by this anti-Māori government and has taken the option to disestablish the Māori ward ahead of the required referendum.

“Our people and Māori Ward councillor Ihapera Paniora are sick and tired of playing nice and holding up our end of the Treaty partnership only to be simply walked over.

“Te iwi Māori continue to be pressed into a corner by the assault instigated by this disgusting government. We continue to activate, we continue to engage, we continue to explore our options.

“I cannot comprehend the perceived threat that Pākehā have when it comes to upholding their end of their Te Tiriti obligations. I acknowledge Palmerston North Council’s decision yesterday to maintain Māori wards.

“Being a good Treaty partner does not render one group superior. There is nothing to lose, but everything to gain.

“All Māori are asking for is for Pākehā to be nice,” said Kapa-Kingi.

