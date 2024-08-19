New TAB Board Appointments Announced

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister for Racing

Racing Minister Winston Peters has announced four appointments to the TAB New Zealand (TAB NZ) Board.

The new members of the Board are Hon David Bennett, Tim Gillespie, Bill Moran, and Kereyn Smith.

In addition, Wendie Harvey has also been reappointed for a further term of office, and existing member Bill Birnie CNZM is the new Chairperson of the Board.

“These appointments will provide for a well-balanced Board that will collectively provide strong leadership to TAB New Zealand,” says Mr Peters.

“We look forward to the new Board continuing the excellent work achieved by TAB NZ under the leadership of the former Interim Chairperson, Anna Stove.

“We would like to thank Anna Stove for her expertise, drive and dedication to New Zealand’s racing industry. Her leadership skills have been valuable in leading TAB NZ through the recent changes to the organisation,” Mr Peters says.

The Minister also thanks departing board member Raewyn Lovett ONZM for her contribution and commitment to TAB NZ and wishers her well in her new role as Chairperson of Sport NZ.

The appointments will be in place for a term of three years, ending late August and early September 2027.

Note:

David Bennett has considerable governance skills from his 18 years’ experience as Member of Parliament and his previous role as Minister for Racing in 2017.

Tim Gillespie brings strong investment and commercial skills and racing sector knowledge. He has qualifications in Law, Commerce, and Accounting.

Bill Moran MNZM is a former senior public servant who has extensive experience in financial, audit and risk governance and a thorough understanding of public policy.

Kereyn Smith CNZM is a leader in sports governance in New Zealand with extensive senior executive leadership experience.

