Residence Portion Of The Military-Style Academies Complete

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

The residence portion of the Military Style Academy Pilot at Te Au rere a te Tonga Youth Justice residence in Palmerston North is wrapping up, with the young people now transitioning back into the community with support, Minister for Children Karen Chhour says.

Ten young people have spent three months on the programme addressing criminal behaviours with a focus on structure and routine, physical activities, education and vocational training, preparation for work and finding employment, and rehabilitative, therapeutic, and cultural components undertaken for each young person.

They now head into the 9-month community stage, which will look different for every young person, depending on their needs.

“The lessons learned from previous iterations of Military Style Academies is that for them to work, there needs to be a large amount of community support and the transition back into the community needs to be well managed.

“I took these lessons on board and that is what was used to shape this pilot. I placed a large emphasis on making sure the community support was there, and making sure family are involved throughout the process.

“Each young person will have a ‘kitbag’ when they leave the residence, which they have been building during the residence stage.

“This is made up of practical items, such as an IRD number, CV, bank account and photo ID – items that can be taken for granted but are important basic building blocks to participate in wider society.”

Each young person also has their own intensive mentor on a one-to-one basis who will support them throughout the community stage.

“Each teenager’s ‘transition plan’ is individualised, sustainable, achievable and includes details of the support they need.

“While I am sure there will be bumps along the road for these young people as they work towards a better future, I am proud of the work they are putting in and the effort they and their families are making at turning their lives around.

“I hope these young people take advantage of every opportunity they are offered through this pilot.

“The outcome of their future is now in their hands.”

