Jurisdiction Of Disputes Tribunal To Double

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

Legislation that will double the financial jurisdiction of the Disputes Tribunal from $30,000 to $60,000 has passed first reading in Parliament today, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“We need to improve court timeliness and access to justice so that Kiwis and get on with their lives. Court delays affect everyone, the profession included. It just takes one thing to be out of place and everything grinds to a halt. Another adjournment. Justice delayed once more.

“The Tribunal is a quick and inexpensive way for New Zealanders to settle civil disputes without expensive legal fees. This comes at a time when low-cost dispute resolution is increasingly important for many.

“Ministry of Justice modelling indicates around 2,000 claims per year could benefit if we increase the jurisdiction, including new claimants and for people who would have abandoned part of their claim to fit within the jurisdiction.

“The Government has also agreed to change the law so Disputes Tribunal Referees can order a respondent to pay the cost of the filing fee back to a successful applicant.

“Currently, filing fees vary from $59 to $234 depending on the size of the claim, and this can often be a cost barrier for people, particularly when an applicant isn’t seeking money.

“Giving Referees the power to order respondents to repay the cost will help ensure these costs do not fall on those who have been wronged.

“Improving court timeliness is a key component to restoring law and order to New Zealand, and ensuring victims are returned to the hearth of the justice system.”

