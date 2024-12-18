Faster Access To Support Through Innovation Fund

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey is proud to announce the first three recipients of the Government’s $10 million Mental Health and Addiction Community Sector Innovation Fund which will enable more Kiwis faster access to mental health and addiction support.

“This fund is part of the Government’s commitment to investing in grassroots initiatives through non-governmental and community organisations that deliver mental health and addiction support to New Zealanders,” Mr Doocey says.

“We know that community-based organisations are already delivering for Kiwis and have their own great ideas on how we can support more Kiwis to be well. It is vital that we enable them to deliver innovative projects and initiatives that increase faster access to better mental health support across New Zealand.

“I am pleased to announce that the first three recipients of the funding are Youthline, the Sir John Kirwan Foundation and MATES in Construction. By supporting these organisations, we are ensuring that more New Zealanders can access the care they need, when and where they need it.

“Youthline will receive funding to expand its Counselling Your Way Programme, which is an eight-session structured intervention programme for young people aged 16-24 years experiencing low mood, depression and/or anxiety symptoms.

“The Sir John Kirwan Foundation will receive funding to scale-up Mitey, a free, early intervention, preventative initiative that trains teachers to support children aged 5-13 years to learn the skills to recognise and respond to their own and others’ mental health.

“MATES in Construction will receive funding for its community workplace-based programme, which aims to enhance the wellbeing of construction industry workers and build resilience within the industry. This extra funding will help it to expand its programme in main centres and into smaller regions around New Zealand.

“Thousands of Kiwis will benefit from the services provided by these organisations. However, we know there is more work to be done to strengthen mental health and addiction services.

“This fund is one of many initiatives that will support faster access to mental health and addiction support. Funding for Gumboot Friday, increased numbers of funded psychology internships and psychiatry trainees, our Peer Support Specialists in EDs and more are all helping to support the mental wellness of New Zealanders.”

The next round of funding for the Innovation Fund is expected to open in the middle of next year.

Notes

The contracts announced today are the first three contracts to be signed from this RFP and further announcements about other successful providers are expected in the near future.

The three community organisations announced today will share more than $2 million from the Government’s new $10 million Mental Health and Addiction Community Sector Innovation Fund announced in Budget 2024.

The fund was set up to provide $10 million over two years to support our non-government organisations (NGOs) and community providers with extra funding to scale-up existing time-limited projects or initiatives that aim to improve mental health and addiction outcomes in New Zealand.

