Kiwis Flock To Claim FamilyBoost

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister of Finance

Almost 22,000 FamilyBoost claims have been paid in the first 15 days of the year, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

The ability to claim for FamilyBoost’s second quarter opened on January 1, and since then 21,936 claims have been paid.

“I’m delighted people have made claiming FamilyBoost a priority on their New Year to-do list. I know when it comes to the cost of living, every bit helps, and it’s great to see Kiwi families taking up FamilyBoost.”

Total claims as at January 15 were almost 65,000, and more than $24 million has been paid since the scheme began.

“The summer break, spent with friends and family, often reminds us of what matters most, and that’s what FamilyBoost is designed to do – ease the pressure so Kiwis focus on what’s important, and live better lives.

“Let’s not stop there though – I encourage all families who are eligible to register for FamilyBoost and claim what they are entitled to.”

FamilyBoost helps eligible low and middle-income households claim assistance for the cost of early childhood education costs.

It was introduced as part of the Government’s tax relief plan to help Kiwis who are doing it tough.

Under the scheme, eligible families earning up to $45,000 a quarter (the equivalent of $180,000 a year), will be able to claim 25 per cent of weekly childcare fees up to a maximum of $975 every three months.

People can register via Inland Revenue’s online system, myIR.

For more information and to check eligibility, visit www.ird.govt.nz/familyboost

Notes:

As at January 15, inclusive, $24,347,014.99 has been paid towards 64,757 claims.

Data is from Inland Revenue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

