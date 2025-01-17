Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kiwis Flock To Claim FamilyBoost

Friday, 17 January 2025, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

Almost 22,000 FamilyBoost claims have been paid in the first 15 days of the year, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

The ability to claim for FamilyBoost’s second quarter opened on January 1, and since then 21,936 claims have been paid.

“I’m delighted people have made claiming FamilyBoost a priority on their New Year to-do list. I know when it comes to the cost of living, every bit helps, and it’s great to see Kiwi families taking up FamilyBoost.”

Total claims as at January 15 were almost 65,000, and more than $24 million has been paid since the scheme began.

“The summer break, spent with friends and family, often reminds us of what matters most, and that’s what FamilyBoost is designed to do – ease the pressure so Kiwis focus on what’s important, and live better lives.

“Let’s not stop there though – I encourage all families who are eligible to register for FamilyBoost and claim what they are entitled to.”

FamilyBoost helps eligible low and middle-income households claim assistance for the cost of early childhood education costs.

It was introduced as part of the Government’s tax relief plan to help Kiwis who are doing it tough.

Under the scheme, eligible families earning up to $45,000 a quarter (the equivalent of $180,000 a year), will be able to claim 25 per cent of weekly childcare fees up to a maximum of $975 every three months.

People can register via Inland Revenue’s online system, myIR.

For more information and to check eligibility, visit www.ird.govt.nz/familyboost

Notes: 

As at January 15, inclusive, $24,347,014.99 has been paid towards 64,757 claims.

Data is from Inland Revenue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 