NZ unions condemn arrests in Philippines
Friday, 15 November 2019, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions
NZ unions condemn arrests in Philippines
The Council of
Trade Unions (CTU) is condemning the All Saints Day evening
raid on 31 October. With the arrest of over 60 union
organisers, human rights defenders and activists in the
Philippines province of Negros. The 16th of November is an
international day of action to draw attention to the actions
of the Filipino government.
"It appears that the arrests
are politically motivated as many of those arrested have
questioned publicly President Duterte’s hostile
anti-worker policies," CTU President Richard Wagstaff
said.
"We know that one of those arrested, Anne Krueger,
regional organiser for the BPO Industry Employee Network
(BIEN) - the union for call centre workers - was among one
of those arrested on false pretenses. Krueger has spoken out
publicly about the human rights abuses happening under
President Duterte’s administration."
"The New Zealand
union movement is asking Kiwis to show international
solidarity by chipping in to assist these human rights
defenders with their legal costs," Wagstaff
said.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>