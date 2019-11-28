Taxpayer-funded decommissioning of an oil field outrageous
Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
28 NOVEMBER 2019
Taxpayer-funded decommissioning of an oil
field is outrageous
Responding to news that taxpayers may have to
cover the $155 million cost of decommissioning a Taranaki
Oil field, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke says:
“The fact
taxpayers could be footing this bill is alarming and begs
the question of why we are liable for any decommissioning
costs in the first place.”
“On one hand, the
Government is banning new oil exploration. On the other,
it’s offering to use taxpayer money to help oil companies
cover costs. In other words, two dumb, contradictory
policies from different governments have come together to
hammer taxpayers twice.”
“A common sense
approach would be to welcome oil exploration and the tax
revenue it brings – but with bonding or compulsory
insurance so that taxpayers are ensured that oil companies
can and do cover shutdown
costs.”
ENDS
