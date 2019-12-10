Heartfelt Aroha to Whanau Impacted by the Whakaari Tragedy
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 5:15 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party
Hū ana te whenua, ngārue ana te moana. He aituā! He
aituā!
E tangi ana i āhua o te parekura i Whakaari
inanahi. E aroha ana ki te whānau pani me ngā iwi e
honohono kau ana ki te tipua maunga kei te Moana-a-Toi.
“The Māori Party expresses its heartfelt aroha to the
families of those that tragically died at Whakaari
yesterday” says Māori Party President, Che Wilson. “We
also send our aroha to those that have been injured and hope
they have a speedy recovery,” states Wilson.
Whakaari is an active volcano and has its own mana and
tapu and as humanity, we must remember the risks of being
around active volcanoes. “As an uri of Ruapehu, we
understand that tapu doesn’t just mean sacred but it is
also a prohibition to be careful keep away from the crater
and we hope the other bodies still at Whakaari are recovered
quickly and safely”, notes Wilson.
Nō reira, e
moe koutou i te āiotanga nui. Heoi, me mataara tonu tātau
ki te mana me te tapu o te tipua nei a Whakaari me te taukī
kōrero:
“E hū ana a Whakaari, e tau ana a
Tongariro E hū ana a Tongariro, e tau ana a
Whakaari.”
