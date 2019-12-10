Heartfelt Aroha to Whanau Impacted by the Whakaari Tragedy

Whakaari is an active volcano and has its own mana and tapu and as humanity, we must remember the risks of being around active volcanoes. “As an uri of Ruapehu, we understand that tapu doesn’t just mean sacred but it is also a prohibition to be careful keep away from the crater and we hope the other bodies still at Whakaari are recovered quickly and safely”, notes Wilson.

“The Māori Party expresses its heartfelt aroha to the families of those that tragically died at Whakaari yesterday” says Māori Party President, Che Wilson. “We also send our aroha to those that have been injured and hope they have a speedy recovery,” states Wilson.

PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them...



Ministry For Culture And Heritage - Flag half-masting directive - Whakaari White Island eruption

RNZ Updates: Police Confirm Criminal Investigation

Speaking at a media conference late this afternoon, deputy police commissioner John Tims said the terms of reference for the investigation will be decided on in the next few days...

Ministry of Health spokesperson Pete Watson said 25 of the 31 people injured by the eruption are in burns units in Christchurch, Hutt Valley, Waikato and Middlemore Hospitals.



Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety

Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn.