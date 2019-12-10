Summary of public feedback on Charities Act released
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs
The Department of Internal Affairs today released a summary
of public submissions made during consultation to modernise
the Charities Act 2005.
“We would like to acknowledge
everyone who shared their time, experience and ideas with us
through making a submission or attending a community
meeting,” says Raj Krishnan, General Manager
Policy.
Public consultation occurred between late February
and the end of May 2019 with 27 community meetings and hui
held throughout the country over March and April.
“More
than 360 submitters gave their views on what works well and
what could be improved under the Charities Act. The strength
and diversity of views that came through means we must take
our time to carefully work through the complex issues
raised.
“We need to ensure modernisation of the Act
suits the needs and requirements of the charitable sector.
We will continue to engage and involve them throughout this
process and no legislative changes will be proposed without
further consultation,” says Krishnan.
The summary of
submissions is available on the Department of Internal
Affairs website at https://www.dia.govt.nz/charitiesact.
More
information can be found at https://www.dia.govt.nz/charitiesact.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
RNZ Updates: Police Confirm Criminal Investigation
Speaking at a media conference late this afternoon, deputy police commissioner John Tims said the terms of reference for the investigation will be decided on in the next few days...
Ministry of Health spokesperson Pete Watson said 25 of the 31 people injured by the eruption are in burns units in Christchurch, Hutt Valley, Waikato and Middlemore Hospitals. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>