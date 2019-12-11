Broadcasts of Nationally Significant Games Bill Pulled
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Clayton Mitchell
Spokesperson for Sport and
Recreation
11 December 2019
Free Live-to-Air
Sports Broadcasts of Nationally Significant Games Bill
Pulled
The Broadcasting (Games of National Significance)
Amendment Bill will not be considered by the House at this
time.
The New Zealand First Member’s Bill aims to
provide free-to-air viewing for sporting events of national
significance like the All Blacks, The Silver Ferns and the
Black Caps.
A number of other countries have laws to
ensure games of national significance are broadcast live and
free.
New Zealand First Spokesperson for Sport and
Recreation, Clayton Mitchell MP said, “I decided to
discharge the Bill because Labour and National will not give
it support.
“We have lost an opportunity to provide
viewing of significant sports accessible to all New
Zealanders.
“Senior National Party MP Gerry Brownlee
attempted to fast track this bill three times, without any
intention of supporting it.
“It’s disappointing that
National will play petty politics with an issue important to
New Zealanders.
“We’re not going to waste the
House’s time on a Bill that has no chance of passing
today.
“It is unfortunate Labour and National don’t
see what this means to proud Kiwis.
“We will campaign on
this policy in the 2020 election and let the country
decide,” said Mr Mitchell.
Please see a video from
Clayton Mitchell MP outlining the issue here >>>> https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=809186686162214
ENDS
