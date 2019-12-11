Broadcasts of Nationally Significant Games Bill Pulled

Clayton Mitchell

Spokesperson for Sport and Recreation

11 December 2019





Free Live-to-Air Sports Broadcasts of Nationally Significant Games Bill Pulled

The Broadcasting (Games of National Significance) Amendment Bill will not be considered by the House at this time.

The New Zealand First Member’s Bill aims to provide free-to-air viewing for sporting events of national significance like the All Blacks, The Silver Ferns and the Black Caps.

A number of other countries have laws to ensure games of national significance are broadcast live and free.

New Zealand First Spokesperson for Sport and Recreation, Clayton Mitchell MP said, “I decided to discharge the Bill because Labour and National will not give it support.

“We have lost an opportunity to provide viewing of significant sports accessible to all New Zealanders.

“Senior National Party MP Gerry Brownlee attempted to fast track this bill three times, without any intention of supporting it.

“It’s disappointing that National will play petty politics with an issue important to New Zealanders.

“We’re not going to waste the House’s time on a Bill that has no chance of passing today.

“It is unfortunate Labour and National don’t see what this means to proud Kiwis.

“We will campaign on this policy in the 2020 election and let the country decide,” said Mr Mitchell.

