Government must stop being stymied by MBIE bureaucrats

CEAC supports Winston’s challenge here as our community is also experiencing the same "paralysis by analysis" from MBIE occurring in our fight to restore our east coast rail after a very long over seven year battle beginning in 2012.

Deputy PM Winston Peters today said on RNZ; https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/405385/paralysis-by-analysis-winston-peters-assessment-of-the-delay-over-northport

CEAC is concerned that this slow procedural policy over-reach is also affecting other projects around NZ today as we are experiencing the same "paralysis by analysis" occurring in our seven year fight to restore our east coast Gisborne/HB rail.

The Government must stop being stymied by these ghost like MBIE bureaucrats.”

CEAC is now calling for the Government to move quickly into action here in all our provinces including the East coast- Gisborne- HB. Export regions, as the lack of rail services is now impacting on our provinces economic, and environmental wellbeing by causing imminent hazardous for road travel and increasing costs of our road repairs from overuse of heavy freight trucks all through our regions.

• Government policy must stop being stalled by MBIE tactics.

• 2019 was the Government’s ‘year of delivery’.

• Government plans were stymied by MBIE stalling tactics.

This is the very same "paralysis by analysis" style we see in HB/Gisborne from MBIE not being efficiently overseeing our rail projects under way, so we want to see the MBIE investigated over the lack of efficient service to get Government projects under way in reasonable time.

• February 2019 we complained about the lack of service from MBIE here

• http://community.scoop.co.nz/2019/02/government-is-being-stymied-by-bureaucrats/’

• September 2019 we complained about MBIE again.

•

• https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO1909/S00065/our-government-is-stymied-by-bureaucrats-on-policies.htm

Now in December 2019 we again call on Government to change the culture of MBIE so that all our provinces receive a reasonable level of service.





