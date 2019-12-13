Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rodeo organisers refuse to follow recommended best practice

Friday, 13 December 2019, 8:17 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

Information obtained by animal rights organisation SAFE has revealed rodeo organisers are refusing to halt calf-roping events in rodeo, despite the Government’s animal welfare advisors’ recommendation that they do so.

A 2018 report published by the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) made a range of recommendations for rodeo events, including a voluntary phaseout of the calf-roping event. The rodeo code of welfare also states that calves should not be used in rodeos. SAFE has been reliably informed however that the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association (NZRCA) does not intend to stop using calves in rodeo.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe says the rodeo ‘cowboys’ are paying lip service to animal welfare.

"NAWAC’s 2018 rodeo report states it has serious concerns with the use of calves in rodeo, specifically in calf rope and tie events," says Appelbe.

"NAWAC, the Government’s advisors on animal welfare, have long held the view that calves should not be used in rodeos. The NZRCA has continued to ignore these recommendations. Any other changes are just tinkering around the edges. This goes to show the Association is incapable of self-regulation."

There is a desire within the wider rodeo community to remove calf rope and tie events from rodeo. At the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association AGM in July, representatives from associated rodeo clubs moved to make the event optional due to public backlash and animal welfare concerns. They lost the remit, however.

"The reality is all animals used in rodeo are treated appallingly. Horses, bulls and calves are all bullied and tormented purely so a few people can play ‘cowboy’ for the day."

"These normally docile animals are riled up and abused to force them to perform the way the ‘cowboys’ want them to. What you’re seeing in rodeo is terrified animals trying to escape."

"New Zealand is better than this. We’re a country of animal lovers, and it’s time the Government made this Aotearoa’s last rodeo season."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari / White Island Eruption: Body recovery operation

Six bodies have been successfully recovered from Whakaari / White Island... More>>

Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 