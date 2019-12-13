Independent Victim body needs urgent action

A report released by the Chief Victims advisor Kim McGregor advising there needs to be an Independent Victims body is being welcomed by Victim Rights lobby group Sensible Sentencing Trust.

National spokesperson Jess McVicar says the trust have been pushing for this type of body for many years.

“We have witnessed first-hand the injustice done to Victims in the system, we, too often are dealing with Victims who have not been given all the information they should have received or have been overlooked to be entered onto the Victim Notification Register. For the few rights Victims are entitled to, they often do not receive a lot of them until we get involved.”

Jess says the trust will still actively do their work for Victims as they will still need the support and guidance. “We hope the body is set up urgently and we would suggest those who are setting it up work closely with Victim advocates such as ourselves to ensure all Victims needs are covered and the body is set up right” ENDS

https://chiefvictimsadvisor.justice.govt.nz/assets/Documents/Publications/Te-Tangi-Final-PDF.pdf

