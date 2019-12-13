Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Timing right to borrow our way to a stronger economy

Friday, 13 December 2019, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Nikko AM

Timing right to borrow our way to a stronger economy in 2020

The Government’s announcement of its intent to invest significantly in the county’s infrastructure could turbo charge an economic recovery that was already showing positive signs for 2020, says Nikko AM NZ’s Head of Bonds and Currency, Fergus McDonald.

“While New Zealand has it’s share of global debt – recently estimated at equivalent to around US$32,500 for every man, woman and child on earth – we may be one of the lucky countries that can increase our debt levels to invest in our future,” says McDonald.

“With interest rates close to all-time lows and Government net debt to GDP around 20%, the country can afford to borrow and invest. This should provide a growth dividend that will ultimately pay off the increased debt burden.”

The likelihood of continued low interest rates holds good and bad news for investors.

“The bad news is that having possibly reached the low point for the OCR at 1%, we’re not going to see lower rates drive additional gains for risk-oriented assets. The good news, though, is that the stimulus provided by low interest rates is not going to be withdrawn anytime soon and the cost of financing will continue to be affordable to most, especially organisations that can access debt capital markets and issue bonds to hungry investors.”

McDonald believes mortgage lending will remain attractive through 2020, while sounding a note of caution for SMEs and highly indebted pockets of rural NZ who rely on bank lending.

“These customers may face paying higher lending margins as the banks progressively move into more selectively pricing their loan books.”

Fergus McDonald’s picks for 2020 and beyond include:

• Short term interest rates will stay low and stable.
• Longer term rates will be more volatile - however any increases will be modest as global economies will struggle under the burden of higher rates.
• The NZ economy will have a strong finish to 2020 as monetary and fiscal stimulus combine with strong commodity and export prices to give incomes and confidence levels a boost.
• Auckland residential property prices will join the regions in growing strongly, which should add to confidence levels and stronger retail spending.
• Financial market volatility around the US Presidential election, but not around the NZ election.
• A more diverse range of NZ organisations will issue corporate bonds as bank debt becomes more expensive.
• Equity and property prices will remain at elevated levels and move higher as more investors look for alternatives to low interest rate returns.
• The NZ dollar will stabilise and move higher as the economy improves later in 2020 and 2021.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nikko AM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari / White Island Eruption: Body recovery operation

Six bodies have been successfully recovered from Whakaari / White Island... More>>

Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 