Working people welcoming minimum wage increase
Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions
Working people are welcoming today’s Government
announcement confirming that it will increase the minimum
wage to $18.90 per hour from 1 April 2020.
"The minimum
wage is currently $17.70 so an increase of $1.20 an hour
will mean an increase of $48 a week for someone working full
time. This is a significant and meaningful increase to the
minimum wage. We have total confidence that the Government
is on track to fulfill its promise of a $20 minimum wage by
2021," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.
"We are
thrilled that this Government is taking active steps to
improve the lives of working people by ensuring that the
lowest paid are getting an increase from their employers.
There are other tangible steps the Government should take
that would also make work better in New Zealand. These
include the introduction of Fair Pay Agreements and enhanced
protections for those working as contractors," Wagstaff
said.
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
