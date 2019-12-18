Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Working people welcoming minimum wage increase

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Working people are welcoming today’s Government announcement confirming that it will increase the minimum wage to $18.90 per hour from 1 April 2020.

"The minimum wage is currently $17.70 so an increase of $1.20 an hour will mean an increase of $48 a week for someone working full time. This is a significant and meaningful increase to the minimum wage. We have total confidence that the Government is on track to fulfill its promise of a $20 minimum wage by 2021," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"We are thrilled that this Government is taking active steps to improve the lives of working people by ensuring that the lowest paid are getting an increase from their employers. There are other tangible steps the Government should take that would also make work better in New Zealand. These include the introduction of Fair Pay Agreements and enhanced protections for those working as contractors," Wagstaff said.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

