Minimum wage needs moderation
Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 4:55 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
BusinessNZ says today’s increase in the minimum wage is
larger than normal and raises questions about whether some
businesses will be able to cope.
BusinessNZ Chief
Executive Kirk Hope said some smaller businesses and
businesses in the regions might have difficulty affording
the increase given unchanged trading conditions.
He said
new or younger employees might find fewer opportunities for
employment and small businesses could have difficulties
maintaining current staffing levels given resultant tighter
business margins.
"The minimum wage process needs to be
more moderately managed to protect businesses and jobs," Mr
Hope
said.
