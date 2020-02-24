Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Two Animals Killed During The Current Rodeo Season

Monday, 24 February 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: SAFE

RNZ Checkpoint last week reported that the rodeo industry has killed two animals during the current rodeo season.

Information recently obtained by animal rights organisation SAFE reveals two bulls were killed at ‘Mad Bull’ rodeo events in November and December. The first bull was killed after his back was injured, and the second after his leg was caught in a pen. This is the Mad Bull Rodeo Club’s first season. The club is affiliated to the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe says animal deaths at rodeo are an inevitability.

"These deaths are appalling news, but sadly it was only a matter of time until more animals were killed at New Zealand rodeo events," says Appelbe.

"When animals are bullied and abused in rodeo events, they’re at risk of injury and death. Bulls are normally docile prey animals, and they experience significant distress when they’re forced to participate in rodeo events."

"It’s also seriously concerning that a new club has killed two animals in its first season."

Green MP Gareth Hughes recently renewed his party’s calls for the Labour Party to fulfil their pre-election promise. Before the last election, Labour promised it would ban flank straps, calf roping and several other elements of rodeo if elected. In a statement to RNZ, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said while they haven’t scrapped plans to address flank straps, they have no plans to introduce new regulations for rodeo events.

"It’s become increasingly unclear what the Labour Party’s position on rodeo is. Before being elected to government, the party had a number of animal welfare policies which included a ban on the cruellest aspects of rodeo. We’re now heading into another election and voters will understandably want action on important promises for animals."

"With some political willpower, this government could make a real difference for animals in Aotearoa."

SAFE Media Centre.

SAFE is New Zealand’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're working towards a world where animals are understood and respected in such a way that they are no longer exploited, abused or made to suffer.

Notes for editors:

- Link to RNZ article.

- A bull was killed at each of the first two ‘Mad Bull’ rodeo events in Otago. The first bull was euthanised on 30 November 2019 after he injured his back while bucking. The second bull was euthanised on 7 December 2019 after he broke his leg when it got caught in the rail of the pen. There is one more Mad Bull rodeo scheduled for 4 April 2020.

- The Mad Bull rodeo is run by a new rodeo club, and this is the first season they’ve been operating. The Mad Bull Rodeo Club is affiliated to the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association (NZRCA). The rodeo is held on property in Otago owned by James Adams, who is on the NZRCA board of directors.

- High-resolution photos and footage of rodeo cruelty.

- Before the last election, the Labour Party promised to end the use of calves under 12 months of age, flank straps, electric prods, rope burning and tail twisting at rodeo events.

- More than half (59%) of the respondents in a Horizon Research survey said they would support a ban on using animals in rodeos in New Zealand.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders' Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders' campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party's best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people.

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package...

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week's Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ...

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ...

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers.

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ...

ALSO:

