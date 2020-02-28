NorthTec Tutors Step Up Action

The ongoing strike by NorthTec tutors steps up a notch today with a public rally.

For two weeks the members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | New Zealand Tertiary Education Union have been on strike.

The action has meant not completing attendance registers; not providing any paper or written versions of attendance registers to management; and, not entering any marks in A plus or supplying any marks to management.

TEU advocate, Jill Jones, says the team has strong support from students and the community, but feel their employer is still failing to display that they respect the work of tutors.

The tutors are looking for a modest 3% pay rise.

TEU National President Michael Gilchrist is joining the strikers at a rally outside NorthTec’s main campus. “When you are some of the lowest paid tutors in the polytechnic system, it’s hard to feel valued.”

“The TEU membership around the country is standing with the NorthTec tutors who want a pay rise that recognises the value they bring every day.”

Join the action

12 noon, 28 February

Crn of State Highway One and Raumanga Valley Road



