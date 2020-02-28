Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NorthTec Tutors Step Up Action

Friday, 28 February 2020, 8:55 am
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

The ongoing strike by NorthTec tutors steps up a notch today with a public rally.

For two weeks the members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | New Zealand Tertiary Education Union have been on strike.

The action has meant not completing attendance registers; not providing any paper or written versions of attendance registers to management; and, not entering any marks in A plus or supplying any marks to management.

TEU advocate, Jill Jones, says the team has strong support from students and the community, but feel their employer is still failing to display that they respect the work of tutors.

The tutors are looking for a modest 3% pay rise.

TEU National President Michael Gilchrist is joining the strikers at a rally outside NorthTec’s main campus. “When you are some of the lowest paid tutors in the polytechnic system, it’s hard to feel valued.”

“The TEU membership around the country is standing with the NorthTec tutors who want a pay rise that recognises the value they bring every day.”

Join the action
12 noon, 28 February
Crn of State Highway One and Raumanga Valley Road
 

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 