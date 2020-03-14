Education of MMP Strategic voting

Education of MMP Strategic voting will confirm Election Victory for National and ACT

Disgruntled National voters who claimed Victory in the 2017 election because of numbers alone are invited to understand Strategic Voting with giving their Party Vote to ACT and Electorate Vote to National.

History should not be repeated in allowing NZFirst and Winston Peters to obfuscate and delay the Election result which has prompted Queenstown entrepreneur Basil Walker to analyse the 2017 final Election result .

National used 70,600 Party votes to gain one List MP whereas NZFirst , and Greens required approx 20,000 to achieve a list MP because National had gained the majority number of Electorate Seats significantly escalating the National Party vote requirement for their residual MP allocation.

Act enjoys a working relationship with National where the Epsom voters and David Seymour conclusively prove the strategic understanding of the MMP system ensuring ACT only requires a similar 20,000 Party votes or 0.8% because ACT does not have to pass any 5% threshold .

It is a compelling equation to ensure a majority final election MP count by inviting some National Party Votes to ACT enabling their 70,600 party votes to strategically allow 3.6 ACT MP's for the party votes used for one National List MP.

MMP education of Strategic Party Vote delivery will ensure ACT delivers 10 MP's therefore a significant win for National and ACT a result which has been simplified by the announcement by National leader Simon Bridges that NZFirst will not be part of the final election equation.

