CEAC Supports ‘Recovery For People And Planet’ Proposals.

CEAC stands alongside Forest & Bird, Greenpeace, WWF-New Zealand, Generation Zero, EDS and Ecologic letter to Jacinda Ardern calling on the Government to transform the New Zealand economy to tackle climate change, save native species, improve freshwater quality, and restore our oceans.

We as a legendary proud nation of world famous ‘clean green kiwi’s’ must all embrace and accommodate changes to ‘cleaner greener more sustainable activities’ to transform the energy, transport sectors, and others to improve water quality, protect biodiversity, transform fisheries, and undertake large scale protection and restoration of natural ecosystems.

Now is our time to change the way we do business as we have clearly been shown to have been responsible for pollution of our environment in many ways.

We commend Forest & Bird, Greenpeace, WWF-New Zealand, Generation Zero, EDS and Ecologic letter to Jacinda Ardern calling on the Government to transform the New Zealand economy to a cleaner greener environment.

We seek Government to adopt the recommendations set out in the historic letter sent to Jacinda Ardern yesterday 8/4/20 calling on the Government to transform the New Zealand economy to a cleaner greener environment.

‘We can do this.’

© Scoop Media

