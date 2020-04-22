Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taranaki Regional Council Shifting Blame Over Live Export Controversy

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 1:04 pm
Press Release: SAFE

SAFE is calling out Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) chief executive Basil Chamberlain for saying animal activists got it wrong.

The chief executive claimed that Port Taranaki, which in January began facilitating the export of live animals, has an independent board of directors. In fact the Port has two regional councillors sitting on the board. Councillor David McLeod, who is chair of the board, and Councillor Charlotte Littlewood have both been appointed by the Taranaki Regional Council.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says, "Port Taranaki’s board includes two regional councillors, so the Port is clearly not ‘independent’."

As owners of the Port, the TRC issues a Statement of Corporate Intent. This statement outlines what the Council expects from the business and can specify activities the Port must refrain from.

"The Council has the power to stop this brutal trade, and it is clear that exporting Taranaki cows goes against the wishes of Taranaki residents," says Macdonald.

"As elected representatives of the Taranaki community, the Council must act on the wishes of its constituents. They need to make the most recent shipment of cows that has just left for China the last one from the Port."

SAFE is New Zealand’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're working towards a world where animals are understood and respected in such a way that they are no longer exploited, abused or made to suffer.

Notes for editors:

- The Yangtze Harmony left Port Taranaki on Thursday night, carrying 4,450 cows to Qingdao, China, to strengthen and expand the China's dairy industry.

- Last week Taranaki locals started a petition demanding that the Taranaki Regional Council end the export of live animals from its port.

- Footage of live export, including from New Zealand.

- Port Taranaki started exporting cows at the start of 2020. In January 4,800 cows spent 17 days at sea travelling to China. Another 3,300 cows were exported in March, again to China.

- The Government is currently reviewing the live-export trade. Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has expressed his preference for a conditional ban on livestock exports.

- In April 2019, ABC News exposed the plight of hundreds of New Zealand- and Australian-supplied cows which had been found diseased, sick and dying in Sri Lanka. Live-export corporation Wellard Ltd. had shipped 5,000 New Zealand and Australian cows in a deal with the Sri Lankan Government to set up dairy farms.

- In 2003, the Cormo Express was rejected by Saudi Arabia and continued to sail trying to find another port to unload its cargo of 58,000 sheep. After 80 gruelling days, a mechanical breakdown and a fire onboard, the sheep were unloaded on 24 October 2002 - by which time nearly 6,000 of the animals had died.

- ABC News exposé of Sri Lankan Dairy Scheme.

- SAFE edit of Sri Lankan Dairy Scheme exposé.

- High-resolution images from Sri Lankan Dairy Scheme exposé.

- The live export of cattle, sheep, goats and deer for slaughter was banned in 2003. However, it is still legal to export these animals for breeding purposes.

- Animals exported for breeding purposes will eventually be slaughtered, potentially by means too cruel to be legal in New Zealand.

