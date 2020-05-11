Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police Admit Top Cop Lied To Pandemic Response Committee

Monday, 11 May 2020, 1:11 pm
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa

The New Zealand Police have admitted in an Official Information Act request that the outgoing Police Commissioner, Mike Bush, lied to the Pandemic Response Committee in his response to a question about racial discrimination by police.

In the April 2nd meeting of the Pandemic Response Committee, Commissioner Bush was asked if there was any racial disparity in how police exercise discretion. Bush stated to the committee that these disparities had been eliminated, but Police admitted in an OIA response that they have no data showing this to be the case. Presenting misleading evidence to a select committee is contempt of Parliament, punishable by fines or imprisonment. Community advocates say that police lies about racism undermine the organisation’s case to carry firearms.

“The Police Commissioner lied to the Pandemic Response Committee and to the country,” says People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson Emilie Rākete. “He said discrimination by police had been eliminated when he knew that he had no grounds to believe this. The police are pushing for Armed Response Teams carrying assault rifles to patrol Maori communities. If the highest ranking cop is willing to lie about police racism being over, why should we trust police claims that Armed Response Teams will not fatally discriminate against Maori?”

The controversial armed police patrol trial, which ended in April, were marked by three separate killings by police in just a six month period. People Against Prisons Aotearoa say the police’s careless approach to racial discrimination is a sign that Maori concerns are being ignored.

“Polling conducted by ActionStation shows that almost 90% of Maori and Pacific people disapprove of armed police patrols. Despite this, the cops are pushing on with their armament agenda, ignoring both facts and the wishes of Maori to do so,” says Rākete. “People Against Prisons Aotearoa is proud to be part of the Arms Down coalition to end armed police patrols, which has already directed hundreds of community members to call and email the police and their local MPs to voice their opposition.”

The Armed Response Teams trial is currently being evaluated by a Police-run think tank. Results are expected in late June. The police are accepting public feedback at haveyoursay@police.govt.nz

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Level Two, And Little Richard

Level Two will be life Jim, but not as we’ve known it. At 4pm today, PM Jacinda Ardern will announce the Cabinet decision on when the shift out of Level Three will occur, along with – presumably – a bit of finessing as to what its final details will look like. Come Thursday, the Budget will also clarify what income safety nets New Zealand can continue to afford after economic reality - aka as “the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s” – has fully kicked in, come July... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: New Legal Framework As Move To Alert Level 2 Considered

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated next week. “The changes will ensure that controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

