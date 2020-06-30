Mayoral Statement On APEC 2021
Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff today said he was disappointed
but understood why the call had been made to make APEC 2021
a virtual event.
“APEC would have been an amazing
opportunity for Auckland to showcase what we have to the
world. However, given the uncertain times with COVID-19 it
makes sense that the meeting has now moved to a virtual
platform,” said Mayor Goff.
“I am disappointed
that Auckland won’t physically host APEC, but the health
of our country has to come first.
“Like many
Aucklanders, I was looking forward to the event being here
and the opportunities it would have brought the city, but
unfortunately these are circumstances outside our
control.”
© Scoop Media
