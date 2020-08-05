Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Service Provider For Digital Child Exploitation Filter

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs, has announced Allot Limited as the new service provider for the Digital Child Exploitation Filter (DCEF) from 1 August 2020.

The filter operates as a service provided to most New Zealand Internet Service Providers on a voluntary basis. The Filter blocks access to websites that contain illegal child sexual exploitation content[1]. The filter has been in place since 2010.

“We are committed to protecting children from online sexual exploitation. The Digital Child Exploitation Filter helps by reducing access to this material,” says Jared Mullen, Director Digital Safety at the Department of Internal Affairs.

On 28 February 2020 the existing provider, NetClean, advised they were terminating the contract early, despite an existing contract until July 2023. The Department negotiated to extend this deadline from 30 April to 31 July 2020, to allow time to secure a replacement provider.

The Department carried out a rapid but robust procurement process to secure and implement a replacement service after the existing provider.

“We made sure there was a seamless provision of the new filter service; that the new filter was ready and operating before the expiry date of the old filter,” says Mullen.

The Department identifies websites that host illegal child sexual exploitation content and adds them to the DCEF’s filter list. An Independent Reference Group has oversight of the Department’s work.

A representative of the DCEF Independent Reference Group was included on the procurement panel to help us ensure the new service was fit-for-purpose.

“Allot has over 20 years of experience in network intelligence and security solutions. They have a local presence in New Zealand and have worked hard to help us meet the deadline,” says Mullen.

“In addition to securing a new provider, we have upgraded the infrastructure to provide more stability to the filter platform.”

“We’ll continue to invest in the Digital Child Exploitation Filter to further improve the platform and to ensure that it remains stable and continues to reduce harm from this illegal content.”

Oren Coral, Allot Vice President of Sales Asia-Pacific said, “Allot is privileged to be a part of the DCEF program and in meeting the requirements of the Department of Internal Affairs to keep New Zealanders safe online.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Problems The Pandemic Is Causing For Big Oil


Chances are, climate change won’t kill you overnight, and that’s got to be significant. Yet while we were all in lockdown listening to the birdsong, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that if governments can up-end the economy for an unexpected reason – the coronavirus – surely, we can act just as decisively to counter the known threat that climate changes poses to planetary survival.
Currently, those twin threats from Covid-19 and climate change are converging: on the extent of oil production... More>>

 

National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee’s report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more ... More>>


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

ALSO:

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:


Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 