Cuisine From Peddlethorp Architects’ Cancelled Black-tie Party To Feed Vulnerable And Homeless

Friday, 7 August 2020, 11:56 am
Press Release: Peddlethorp

Peddlethorp calls on other businesses that cancelled events due to Covid to donate now when need is greatest

Peddlethorp Architects is calling on businesses that cancelled events due to Covid-19 to donate event catering or funding to those in need, if circumstances allow.

As New Zealand went into lockdown in March, Peddlethorp was forced to cancel a major black-tie event for hundreds of attendees at the Auckland Museum. The team faced the question of what to do with the catering credit equivalent to approximately 2,400 meals.

Peddlethorp director Richard Goldie says they had seen many of their clients, friends and family members lose jobs and business. They knew that with the current uncertainty, many people would be struggling to feed their families.

“We could have saved the catering credit for next year, but we wanted to support struggling Kiwis,” said Richard Goldie, Peddlethorp director. “We want to give people a treat – something quality and delicious - to help them get through.”

Starting July 28, Peddlethorp will donate more than 2,400 sumptuous meals to five charities:

  • Te Puea Memorial Marae - solving homelessness
  • VisionWest Pataka Kai Foodbank - solving food insecurity
  • The Women’s Refuge and Shine Refuges - providing refuge for women escaping domestic violence
  • Ronald MacDonald House - supporting families whose children are in hospital.

Meals will include a range of meat, vegetable and fish dishes including smoked kahawai fish pie with fresh parsley bechamel sauce, kumara puree and New Zealand cheddar; a free range Thai green chicken curry with jasmine rice; and a dessert of autumn fruit crumble with oats, cinnamon, honey.

Richard Goldie says he hopes the food donation inspires others who cancelled events or find themselves with a similar opportunity to get creative with whatever they have and to think about finding a way to donate, when people are in need.

“Our message is, don’t wait, don’t save your cash for something next year. People need help now – including the caterers or any small business that is event-based. Support other kiwis now, because many people are struggling and it’s a great thing for your team to do.”

Hurimoana Dennis, Chairperson of Te Puea Memorial Marae says the meals will be a great surprise for people who come to them as a last resort, and who often struggle to have even basic food supplies.

“Food is an ongoing need and request,” says Hurimoana. “Good quality nutritious food is what is often missing for our families, so this menu will be appreciated and maybe even a treat. Most whanau are on stuck or limited budgets, so basics are the only thing they can afford.”

The marae has supported 492 people since it opened its doors in 2016 and initiated its housing programme. The marae only accepts families/whanau, not individuals or rough sleepers.

“Covid-19 has impacted our whanau by pushing people further “down the ladder” in terms of employment, opportunities, and waiting lists times. The ripple effect will keep happening for some time. We’re grateful to Peddlethorp and need more support like this, opportunities for employment, relationships and partnerships with those who share a common goal.

Richard Goldie added, “We’d like to say a big thank you to Hayley from Uno Loco, for her great help in pulling this together, and our hard working and creative caterers Urban Gourmet.”

Event organisers Uno Loco worked for many months with the team at Peddlethorp to produce the event.

“Despite the cancellation, it has been great to be able to help Peddlethorp reallocate the catering budget to deliver delicious meals to those in need,” says Haley Tukere, senior event producer at Uno Loco. “It's a tough time for many people right now and to be able to be a part of this initiative with Peddlethorp has been our absolute pleasure.”

Lizzi Pearson, Urban Gourmet General Manager, “We are proud to partner with Peddlethorp for such a great initiative that will help those in need. With so many people facing difficult times, Peddlethorp’s meal initiative is a fantastic way to support the incredible work that these charities do in our community.”

About Peddlethorp

Founded in 1968, Peddlethorp has built a brand that is easily one of the most respected architectural practices in New Zealand. We employ 50 people in Auckland and collaborate with other firms in New Zealand and around the world.

Peddlethorp has contributed to some of New Zealand’s most iconic buildings, including the Auckland Museum extension, 151 Queen St, Australis Nathan House and Britomart Square, and the proposed Auckland waterfront stadium.

