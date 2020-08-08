Unions Welcome Extension Of Flexi-Wage Scheme Policy

The Council of Trade Unions is supporting the announcement from the Labour Party today to revamp the existing flexi-wage scheme to support more Kiwis getting into, and staying in, jobs.

"In the months and years ahead we’ll need to reimagine the ways that things can be done differently. One of the best things about this policy is that it could be actioned quickly through the scaling up of the existing model," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"It is great to see Labours clear commitment to support getting people into work and supporting those whose jobs might have been on the edge due to COVID. Everyone benefits when people can get jobs and keep their jobs. It was heartening to hear our Prime Minister speak about how she, and Labour, will do everything possible to ensure that working people and jobs suffer as little as possible as a result of COVID," Wagstaff said.

