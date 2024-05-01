Minister To Attend Police Ministers Council Meeting

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister for Police

Police Minister Mark Mitchell will travel to Canberra tomorrow to represent the Government at the Police Ministers Council (PMC) meeting on Friday.

“When crime trends occur in Australia, they tend to come to New Zealand’s shores soon after.Staying ahead of these is key to making sure we meet the Government’s goal to restore law and order,” Mr Mitchell says.

“This meeting is an opportunity to gain insights on what’s working over the ditch, share New Zealand’s position on criminal issues, and discuss potential areas where we can improve collaboration.

“Kiwis deserve to feel safe at home, in their business, and in their community. We have moved quickly, setting a target for 20,000 fewer victims of assault, robbery, and sexual assault and one to reduce serious youth offending by 15 per cent.

“We have a plan to recruit 500 more Police, we’re giving them powers to crack down on gang offending and illegal firearms, we are bringing back Three Strikes and bringing in tougher sentencing. This will help, and I am keen to ensure we are considering all options, including the approaches taken by our closest neighbour.”

The PMC meeting is an annual forum where the New Zealand Police Minister is invited to join Police Ministers and Commissioners from across Australia to discuss matters of common interest.

“The meeting will focus on a range of topics including serious and organised crime, firearms, and youth offending,” Mr Mitchell says.

“While in Canberra I will meet with Western Australia Police Minister Paul Papalia, and Australia Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw.

“I am also taking the opportunity to meet with Australian emergency management colleagues. This will serve as a valuable chance to learn more about Australia's emergency management system, including approaches which could work in New Zealand, particularly as I consider the findings of the Inquiry into last year's devastating weather events."

