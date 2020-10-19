Labour-led Government Owe Their Mandate To Young Voters

The Young Workers Resource Centre (YWRC) is excited to see the most youthful parliament elected in generations.

“It’s clear that young workers have turned out in droves to elect the youngest and most diverse parliament in our nation’s history,” YWRC spokesperson Tony Stevens says.

Voter turnout for the election on Saturday is estimated to be over 82 percent, the highest its been since 1999, and Stevens believes a large proportion of that increase is young people.

“Young workers knew what was at stake this election. There is a massive injection of youth and diversity in the new parliament’s makeup and that’s because young people wanted a governing body that looks, sounds, and acts like they do,” says Stevens.

“They’ve also given a clear mandate to the Labour Party and Green Party to form a government and build a New Zealand that has their interests at heart.

“The incoming government must repay this gesture of faith and enact a policy platform focusing on climate action and good jobs, that secures the future for generations to come.”

The YWRC expect the new government to act quickly on creating a labour market that empowers young workers, particularly after experiencing the economic impacts of COVID-19. Priorities include:

Rapid progress on a just transition to high value, low carbon jobs. Increasing the minimum wage to a living wage. Legislated right to minimum redundancy compensation. Stronger access to unions and industry-wide representation for workers in vulnerable industries like hospitality. More sick leave entitlements and safer workplaces that emphasize mental well-being.

“Young workers have a reason to feel confident of meaningful changes after Saturday’s results. Now it’s up to elected representatives to show that confidence is warranted,” says Stevens.

