Peppa Pig Joins Highlight Children’s Rights

Friday, 20 November 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Peppa Pig Joins Save The Children To Highlight Children’s Rights On World Children’s Day


Peppa Pig joins Glenavon students


One of the world’s favourite children’s characters – Peppa Pig – today joined Save the Children at Auckland’s Glenavon School to support children’s rights on World Children’s Day.

The popular UK animated star and Save the Children ambassador joined around 140 lower primary Kiwi kids for a Children’s Day party at the school aimed at promoting children’s rights – including the right to play and education.

“This year marks 31 years since the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child came into force – a treaty which enshrines children’s rights in international law,” says Save the Children Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee.

“World Children’s Day is an opportunity to recognise that children’s rights are an essential part of every child’s life and, as a nation, we pledged to uphold these rights in 1993. It is also a day to celebrate our precious tamariki. We’re delighted to be able to bring Peppa Pig to meet the kids today where they will have fun and will enjoy their right to play while learning about their rights.”

Ms Coetzee says that children’s rights guarantee all tamariki a quality education, opportunities to play, and a decent standard of living. The more we understand about child rights, the greater our ability to demand that all children have their rights protected and upheld.

“Children in many countries do not have even their most basic rights met – denied the opportunity to go to school, suffering from hunger and disease, or persecuted due to their culture or religious beliefs.

“Here in Aotearoa most children have their rights met, but sadly not all. Ensuring we all understand, respect and uphold the rights of children will help to ensure every child can thrive now and in the future.”

Peppa Pig hosted two Save the Children parties at the school today and will be part of the Karori International Christmas Fair next Saturday (28 November) in Wellington.

“2020 has been a tough year for many whānau and children impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” says Ms Coetzee. “Despite the ongoing challenges it is important that we still have fun and make the most of the opportunity to celebrate our tamariki.

“Today is a celebration and also an opportunity to take stock of where we are as a nation and what more we need to do to help all our tamariki thrive. As we head towards the holiday season many whānau will need extra support and that’s why we’re part of the group of organisations calling on the Government to raise benefit rates before Christmas.”

The children at today’s party also received a small gift of a book or a puzzle thanks to Save the Children’s partnership with Peppa Pig. The West Auckland Community Toy Library also provided toys and games for the party.

© Scoop Media

