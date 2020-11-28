“We Are All Palestinians”

Celebrating UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

The Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa and the Palestine Community of New Zealand are celebrating UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People tomorrow with an event in Auckland featuring entertainer and TV host Moana Maniapoto as MC and a performance by renowned New Zealand musician Tigi Ness from Unity Pacific. (Tigi will be singing “We are all Palestinians” from Unity Pacific’s “Blackbirder Dread” album. This marvellous song can be heard here)

The event will also feature a Dabka – a traditional Palestinian dance – and speakers from Palestine Community of New Zealand as well as short expressions of support for the Palestinian struggle from a wide range of groups.

The event will be calling for New Zealanders to campaign against Israeli apartheid just as we campaigned against South African apartheid through boycotts and protests.

The event will be calling on the New Zealand government to finally recognise Palestine as a state and make New Zealand’s relationship with Israel dependent on Israel following international law and United Nations resolutions.

Israel’s well-documented racism and brutality towards Palestinians must be ended.

