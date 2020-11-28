Celebrating UN International Day of Solidarity with the
Palestinian People
The Palestine Solidarity Network
Aotearoa and the Palestine Community of New Zealand are
celebrating UN International Day of Solidarity with the
Palestinian People tomorrow with an event in Auckland
featuring entertainer and TV host Moana
Maniapoto as MC and a performance by renowned New
Zealand musician Tigi Ness from Unity
Pacific. (Tigi will be singing “We are all Palestinians”
from Unity Pacific’s “Blackbirder Dread” album. This
marvellous song can
be heard here)
The event will also feature a Dabka
– a traditional Palestinian dance – and speakers from
Palestine Community of New Zealand as well as short
expressions of support for the Palestinian struggle from a
wide range of groups.
The event will be calling for
New Zealanders to campaign against Israeli apartheid just as
we campaigned against South African apartheid through
boycotts and protests.
The event will be calling on
the New Zealand government to finally recognise Palestine as
a state and make New Zealand’s relationship with Israel
dependent on Israel following international law and United
Nations resolutions.
Israel’s well-documented racism
and brutality towards Palestinians must be ended.
