Land Value Based Rates Charges Gets Thumbs Up From Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union welcomes the call by Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons for a shift to land value based rates charges.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, "Local government leaders across the country should join in Fitzsimons’s call for land-based rates. Councils across the country including Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch, and Dunedin all rate property by their capital values, effectively punishing landowners who efficiently develop their land. That's shameful when we have a shortage of housing."

"Charging rates only on land value will encourage land owners to maximise the usefulness of their land, spurring development and sorely-needed economic growth."

"Excluding improvements from the rating formula will also simplify valuations, ensuring fairer and more consistent rate levies."

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

