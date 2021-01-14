Land Value Based Rates Charges Gets Thumbs Up From Taxpayers' Union
Thursday, 14 January 2021, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’
Union welcomes the call
by Wellington City Councillor Fleur
Fitzsimons for a shift to land value
based rates charges.
Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke says, "Local government leaders across the
country should join in Fitzsimons’s call for land-based
rates. Councils across the country including Auckland,
Hamilton, Christchurch, and Dunedin all rate property by
their capital values, effectively punishing landowners who
efficiently develop their land. That's shameful when we have
a shortage of housing."
"Charging rates only on land
value will encourage land owners to maximise the usefulness
of their land, spurring development and sorely-needed
economic growth."
"Excluding improvements from the
rating formula will also simplify valuations, ensuring
fairer and more consistent rate
levies."
