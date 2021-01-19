Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Still On Holiday While Gangs And Guns Run Riot

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 8:22 am
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

The government seems to still be in holiday mode when in the past two weeks alone we have had six homicides, countless firearms incidents, and police needing to arm themselves against gangs almost every second day," says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“It seems every twelve hours there is yet another report of a homicide, firearms incident, gang-related incident, police being threatened or shot at, or yet another aggravated robbery," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“The latest South Auckland incident where an innocent shopkeeper has been injured and hospitalised in a firearm-related aggravated robbery is just another in a long list of a crime-ridden eighteen days of January.”

“There is something clearly going wrong with law and order in our communities and it is now clear that our community’s safety is being directly affected."

“The government can no longer keep its head in the sand and pretend that the ideological pathway that it seems happy to be continuing down is anywhere near reducing crime rates or keeping our community safe."

“Arbitrarily reducing the prison population by some magic number and claiming it a success is meaningless in the face of the ballooning numbers of serious crimes, firearms incidents, gang numbers, and homicides – all the while delaying frontline police officer recruitment," says Mr Ball.

“The government needs to come off holiday and give our communities confidence that there is a plan to deal with these issues and that the safety of the community is top priority and focus.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 