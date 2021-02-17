Disabled People Still Faring Worse Than Non-disabled People
Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Disabled people continue to fare worse than non-disabled
people across many aspects of their lives, with increasing
numbers experiencing loneliness and discrimination, Stats NZ
said today.
The Washington Group short set (WGSS) of
questions on activity limitations has been included in June
quarters of the household labour force survey (HLFS) since
2017. In 2020 these questions were also included in the
December quarter, to allow better monitoring of how disabled
people are faring over the COVID-19 recovery
period.
“While most New Zealanders are doing well,
as the country recovers from COVID-19, many disabled people
continue to experience worse wellbeing outcomes than
non-disabled people,” wellbeing and housing statistics
manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.
