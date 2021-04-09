Efforts To Improve Quality Of Law-making Welcomed

The proposed Regulatory Standards Bill has been welcomed by Energy Resources Aotearoa as a useful tool in developing better public policy.

The Bill was drawn from the members ballot at Parliament on Thursday.

"This should help deliver better policy and better outcomes for New Zealanders," says chief executive John Carnegie.

"It just makes sense for any proposed legislation to be judged against a set of clear criteria to demonstrate its merits. It should be well founded and have gone through a robust process of development.

"This is especially true for energy policy which has a major impact on jobs and the cost of living.

"We look forward to discussion and consultation on the Bill, and hope it is supported by all parties in Parliament."

