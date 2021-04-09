Efforts To Improve Quality Of Law-making Welcomed
Friday, 9 April 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa
The proposed Regulatory Standards Bill has been welcomed
by Energy Resources Aotearoa as a useful tool in developing
better public policy.
The Bill was drawn from the
members ballot at Parliament on Thursday.
"This should
help deliver better policy and better outcomes for New
Zealanders," says chief executive John Carnegie.
"It
just makes sense for any proposed legislation to be judged
against a set of clear criteria to demonstrate its merits.
It should be well founded and have gone through a robust
process of development.
"This is especially true for
energy policy which has a major impact on jobs and the cost
of living.
"We look forward to discussion and
consultation on the Bill, and hope it is supported by all
parties in
Parliament."
