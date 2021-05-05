Protest Outside Parliament

Several migrant groups have come together as FAM – Federation of Aotearoa Migrants.

FAM is here to amplify migrant voices and to highlight issues endured by migrants due to the broken immigration system in Aotearoa New Zealand

Our requests are simple:

It has been over a year and migrants are still stranded offshore - Bring them back The ever-moving goal post of getting residence - Give residence now to those already here Migrant worker exploitation is never ending - Detach visas from employers Visa processing delays cause havoc for migrant lives – allocate more resources at INZ Unite separated families - Reset immigration policy and overhaul INZ

Frustration of adversely affected migrants has found its way through numerous petitions to Parliament in the past year. As a result, the House is debating immigration on Thursday 13 May in the afternoon.

We shall be protesting outside Parliament on 13 May from 12.30pm to 3.00pm, to show our politicians why these issues are so important for us and our whanau.

Speakers at the protest include Erica Stanford MP, Ricardo Menendez March MP and Dr James McDowall MP.

For those who cannot make it to Wellington on 13 May, there will be candlelight vigils around the country on 12 May.

Auckland, Aotea Square - Wed 12 May, from 5.30pm

Contact: Sher Singh 021 0265 2248

Christchurch, Bridge of Remembrance - Wed 12 May, from 5.30pm

Contact: Anna Burghardt 027 378 8168

Hamilton, Garden Place Square - Wed 12 May, from 5.30pm

Contact: Mauricio Kimura 022 341 9809

Queenstown, Marine Parade - Wed 12 May, from 5.30pm

Contact: Ryann Lourenco 022 398 9339

Wellington, outside Parliament – Thurs 13 May 12.30pm to 3.00pm

Contact: Charlotte te Riet Scholten-Phillips 022 326 3578

Organisers

FAM – Federation of Aotearoa Migrants

Members of FAM:

ANKA – Association of New Kiwis Aotearoa

Migrant Rights Network NZ

Migrants NZ

Migrant Workers Association

