Have You Say On The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill

The Justice Committee has today called for submissions on the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill. This bill seeks to better prevent and respond to terrorism and associated activities through a number of changes, including amendments to the Terrorism Suppression Act 2022, the Search and Surveillance Act 2012, and the Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Act 2019.

The bill would create several new offences. In particular, it would:

· criminalise travel to, from, or via New Zealand with the intention to carry out a specified offence in the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002

· criminalise planning or preparation for a terrorist act (and apply warrantless powers of entry, search, and surveillance to that offence)

· more clearly criminalise weapons training or combat training for terrorist purposes.

Other changes that the bill seeks to make include:

· criminalising wider forms of material support for terrorist activities or organisations

· updating the definition of terrorist act to improve clarity

· extend the control orders regime so that individuals who have completed a prison sentence for specified offences related to terrorism may be subject to the regime if they continue to present a real risk of engaging in terrorism-related activities

· update the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 to ensure that it applies to conduct that is, or that creates an unacceptable risk of, terrorism and associated activities.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday 25 June 2021

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

