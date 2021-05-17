Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Process For Release Of Climate Change Commission’s Final Advice To Government

Monday, 17 May 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Climate Change Commission

He Pou a Rangi the Climate Change Commission will deliver its final advice to Government on Monday 31 May, outlining how Aotearoa can reach its climate targets.

The Minister of Climate Change James Shaw will then be responsible for releasing the advice publicly, by tabling it in Parliament within ten working days of receiving it.

The advice will be published on the Commission’s website once it has been tabled.

The Commission is not able to provide copies or release the advice until it has been tabled. Because of this, we will not be commenting on the advice or content of the public submissions received on the draft advice during this time.

Once our advice has been delivered, it’s over to the Government to develop a detailed strategy and take action on our recommendations.

We will progressively publish all supporting information, including public submissions and the source code for our models, over the coming months.

To stay up to date with the delivery of our final advice, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Timeline from 31 May:

- Monday 31 May: final advice due to Government, as set out in the Climate Change Response Act 2002.

- Within 10 working days: the Minister of Climate Change must table the advice in the House of Representatives, as set out in the Act.

- Once the advice is tabled: the Commission will release the advice publicly. It will be published on our website along with some supporting information. Further information including submissions and the source code for our models will be progressively published throughout June and July.

- 31 December 2021: the Government must have set the first three emissions budgets out to 2035 and released its first emissions reduction plan. If it chooses not to accept the Commission’s advice, it must publish an alternative plan for addressing climate change in Aotearoa and reaching its targets.

- From 2022: the Commission will begin a new work programme to monitor how the government's emissions reduction plan is implemented, including how well Aotearoa is tracking to meet the 2050 net zero target.

